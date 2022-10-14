After only two performances, Daylesford's Christ Church Concert series has attracted music enthusiasts from across the state.
It is the first time the church has held the series of five concerts, which started in winter on August 27 and ends in spring on November 19.
Christ Church Daylesford parish member and event organiser Frank Page said the first two concerts had been a success.
"They have been going really well. The building has been used by various orchestras and ensembles for many years but they always approach us. We thought we would put together a series ourselves and it's been really successful," Mr Page said.
He said the church building's beautiful stained glass windows and acoustics were renowned.
"I think the other important thing is, within this broad community - central Victoria - there is a high level of interest in this type of classical and chamber music," Mr Page said.
"People love this sort of music and to have it performed in their own town is wonderful. They don't have to go to Melbourne to see all these performances of this calibre."
The series presents music from the renaissance, baroque, classical, romantic and modern periods with string ensemble, viol consort, recorders and harpsichord.
Mr Page said the series had attracted music enthusiasts from the Daylesford area, Ballarat and central Victoria.
He said there were plans to hold the concert series in 2023 and a weekend of recitals in March.
On Saturday, October 15 at 2.30pm, the Saltbush Ensemble will present a program titled 'The Italian Affections' as part of the series.
The series will approach the end with a Rossini comic opera, 'La Cenerentola' (Cinderella) on November 5 and a celebration of the power of music with the Daylesford Community Brass Band on November 19.
It began with Ballarat string ensemble Klemantyne on August 27.
Tickets cost $30 and are available at the trybooking website.
The Community Bank Daylesford District, Biggin Scott and The Daylesford Museum Reserve Committee supports the concert series.
