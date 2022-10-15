INCLUSION is at the fore in what is shaping up to be a special, colourful AFLW match at Mars Stadium on Sunday. Western Bulldogs' pride round fixture against St Kilda has a strong rainbow feel to celebrations, promoting a safe space and awareness for LGBTIQA+ people.
But the Bulldogs have made clear this is about welcoming all people.
More than 200 tickets have been given away to Loreto students, teachers and families affected by the Western Freeway bus crash late last month. The club has also had a strong uptake in tickets offered to more than 40 Ballarat primary schools.
Ballarat-based St Kilda fan Jackie Adams has taken her young family to four AFLW matches this season because she found the competition to be family friendly and a big like "old school footy" with an up-close community feel at grounds.
Ms Adams said the pride theme was also important to her family and it was special to have such a match in Ballarat.
Mars Stadium's fan zone will feature a range of community pride groups, including Bulldogs Pride, Tiny Pride, Frolic Festival, Ballarat trans and gender diverse clothing swap and drag queens. Ballarat Libraries will also be running pride-themed book readings.
There will be plenty of giveaways and a range of pride merchandise, some exclusive to Ballarat.
Celebrations start early with a free Ballarat pride function at Aunty Jack's in Mair Street on Saturday evening.
Kyneton and Mt Alexander Falcons women's teams will play a special curtain-raiser at the venue.
Kyneton was the AFL Victoria Inclusion Award winners for 2021, while Mt Alexander Falcons is the first AFL community club in Victoria to provide a stand-alone club for women and gender diverse people.
There will also be a Pride march to the game, gathering at the nearby Selkirk Stadium on Sunday at 11.20am.
Players will run through a joint guard of honour and banner.
The Bulldogs land on Mars this Sunday with a bold statement of pride and inclusion. Issy Grant, the daughter of Daylesford export and Western Bulldogs' great Chris Grant, has been among the pack transforming the club jumper into what is predominantly a transgender flag.
This is the second AFLW premiership season match in Ballarat. City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney, a strong advocate for the LGBTIQA+ community, will do the coin toss and host a game day function.
Opening bounce is 1.10pm.
