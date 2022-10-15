The Courier
Home/Video

AFLW Pride Round to focus on inclusion at Ballarat's Mars Stadium

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
October 15 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

INCLUSION is at the fore in what is shaping up to be a special, colourful AFLW match at Mars Stadium on Sunday. Western Bulldogs' pride round fixture against St Kilda has a strong rainbow feel to celebrations, promoting a safe space and awareness for LGBTIQA+ people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.