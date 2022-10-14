BALLARAT'S lawn bowlers are set to miss another week of action with Victoria's deluge causing many greens to be unplayable.
While synthetic surfaces across the region have held up well under more than 120mm of rain so far this month, clubs that rely on grass greens have been left with nowhere to go after the massive downpour.
The decision to call off all games for the second successive week was made late on Friday night, unlike last weekend when the call was made on Saturday morning to abandon games.
The Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region said traditionally bowls would need a full round to be completed in all divisions to go ahead, suggesting that those scheduled to play on synthetic greens would get a greater advantage over those who would be forced to sit out or those who have traditionally hosted grass greens.
It is understood that ruling would mean that higher grades would not get priority over lower grades, like cricket which moved quickly to cancel all Third XI to Fifth XI matches on Thursday night, with a hope that First and Second XI games could still be played if enough venues could be found.
The long terms forecast shows a much improved week weather wise in the Ballarat region with three consecutive days above 20 degrees forecast for the middle of the week, however there are still some concerns about next Saturday with the early forecast predicting more showers could be on the way.
Meanwhile, Ballarat bowler Brett Mahoney has joined Winston Brackley and Nino Vlahovic for an emphatic 23-7 win over Tasmania's Grant Allford, Jack Ellis and Luke Turner in the final of the Australian Triples at Broadbeach in Queensland.
After a tight first six ends of the final, where the teams sat 6-6, the trio lost just one of the next 10 ends to seal the gold medal for the state.
Mahoney grew up in Ballarat and learnt his craft at Webbcona. He still lives in Ballarat and plays in the Melbourne Premier League for Yarraville Footscray and also played in the state side for the past two years.
