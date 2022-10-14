The Courier

Skipton prepares for floodwaters to peak

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 14 2022 - 1:03am, first published 1:00am
Businesses in Skipton prepare sandbags ahead of higher flood waters expected on Friday afternoon. Pictures by Luke Hemer

Skipton community is bracing itself with floodwaters at Mount Emu Creek expected to peak between 1.45pm and 2pm Friday

