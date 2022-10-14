Skipton prepares for floodwaters to peak

Skipton community is bracing itself with floodwaters at Mount Emu Creek expected to peak between 1.45pm and 2pm Friday
A community meeting has been called for midday at the Skipton football clubrooms.
The creek is just below the level of the Glenelg Highway bridge, as of 11.30am, and was visibly rising when The Courier visited.
The Skipton historical society next door to the bridge was told to evacuate its museum, after spending several days putting goods up high or removing them from the building altogether.
In 2011 the museum was flooded, with members saying 99 per cent of the artefacts were inundated when they only occupied the courthouse next to the creek.
Since then, they have also moved part of their collection in the 1910s police residence next door, which sits slightly higher.
Businesses up and down Skipton's main street have taken precautions including sandbags.
Pumps have been set up in buildings, including at one of the pubs, with the expectation that Mount Emu Creek will flood.
Many businesses were closed and emptied of stock, though the supermarket and roadhouse are open.
Many agencies and services have arrived in town, including the Bureau of Meteorology, who sent two hydrographers to measure water to calculate how far and how high it may get to.
The Glenelg Highway remains open but drivers are urged to be cautious, particularly this afternoon.
The Skipton CFA have been at the creek since 3am monitoring the situation and pumping water, with support from Snake Valley CFA, FFMV, and local SES crews.
The water level at 10am was 4.8 metres, and is likely to hit 5.7m, 30 centimetres lower than the 2011 floods.
