The Courier
Home/Video

Emergency warning issued as Skipton prepares for floodwaters to peak

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 14 2022 - 3:28am, first published 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.