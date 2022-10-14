The Courier

Ballarat man fined after freeway golf cart trip

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
October 14 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man cops fine after driving golf cart on Western Freeway

A 60-year-old Ballarat man has been slapped with a fine after taking a golf cart down the Western Freeway in the middle of the night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.