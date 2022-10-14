Man cops fine after driving golf cart on Western Freeway

A 60-year-old Ballarat man has been slapped with a fine after taking a golf cart down the Western Freeway in the middle of the night.
The man appeared at Ballarat Magistrates' Court on October 14, charged with using an unregistered vehicle on a highway.
The court was told on the night of February 21, 2021, police had received multiple calls from the public about a man driving a golf cart on the Western Freeway near the Ballarat-Daylesford Road turn off.
The police later intercepted the man at 9.43pm driving south on Brewery Tap Road, in the middle of the road with no lights on in the cart.
The man told police he had been intending to travel from Nerrina to Ballarat East.
The 60-year-old's defence counsel told the court the man had attended the party of a friend on the night of the incident, where he played in a hole-in-one competition.
During the game, it was said the man had become lost during the night, ending up in him taking the golf cart from private property and onto public roads.
Magistrate Ronald Saines imposed a fine of $600 without conviction.
Also in the Magistrates' Court, in an unrelated case a P-plater has had his licence disqualified after being caught on the Western Freeway travelling at 166km/h.
The Frankston man pleaded guilty to speeding at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, after an incident which occurred on April 16, 2022.
The court was told the man was seen driving a white Holden Statesman east on the Western Freeway near Miners Rest at 8.55am.
A police mobile radar scanner device picked up a speed of 166km/h, with the speed limit being 110km/h.
The man told the court the decision to speed was "stupid".
"I was just stupid enough to listen to my friends at the time," he said.
"There is no excuse. I am the driver, that is my responsibility and my fault."
The offence carried with it a minimum licence disqualification of 12 months.
Magistrate Hugh Radford warned the man about the dangers of reckless driving.
"We have to send a message to young people, particularly young men like you with friends in the back egging you on," Mr Radford said.
"If you had crashed and caused the deaths of others in the car, you would not be before me, you would be at the County Court on trial for culpable driving."
