The Courier
Home/Video
Live
Free

LIVE UPDATES: Country towns mop up after floods hit

By The Courier
Updated October 14 2022 - 8:04am, first published 1:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Courier is providing live updates as country towns in the Ballarat region prepare for flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.