The Courier is providing live updates as small towns in the Ballarat region prepare for flooding.
3.15pm:
The Glenelg Highway leading into and out of Skipton is closed.
Water has now passed the IGA supermarket.
2pm:
An "emergency warning" has been issued for Skipton as floodwaters continue to rise from Mount Emu Creek.
The State Emergency Service says major flooding is occurring at Skipton with the creek around the major flood level of 5.10 metres and rising.
It is believed the creek may peak at Skipton at 5.70 metres this evening.
A relief centre has been set up at Skipton Football Club on Smythe Street, with a second centre opened at Skipton CFA Station, 54 Montgomery St
1:45pm:
Montgomery Street in Skipton is now closed as water slowly continues to rise. Signs are being put up to alert drivers.
Mount Emu Creek has also broken its banks on the west side.
Water has reached pharmacy and hotel on the main street.
The local IGA supermarket is clear of any water for now.
1.20pm:
Photos of the Carisbrook region show the impact floodwaters had overnight.
12pm:
Skipton remains the town most under threat in the Ballarat region with creek levels expected to peak around 2pm.
Water drew perilously close to the bridge over the Glenelg Highway about midday.
A major flood warning remains in place for Mt Emu to Skipton.
11am: Flood threats have been reduced for Beaufort, Clunes and Creswick.
Beaufort's Watch and Act has been reduced while for the town of Clunes it has been changed to a 'Stay informed' status.
10am: Police are concerned about roads in the wake of flooding about potholes and the dangers they pose on the road.
9am: Many roads across the region remain closed following heavy Thursday rains but some are beginning to reopen.
Ballarat recorded more than 80mm of rain on Thursday, with some towns spared the worst.
Northern towns were also under threat as some become islands for a few hours.
