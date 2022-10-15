A unique initiative to support the region's businesses and community projects has been launched in Ballarat.
The Rotary Club of Wendouree Breakfast is working with 22 of the region's producers and suppliers to put together Ballarat Gourmet Goodies hampers.
The rotary club will purchase the products directly from the businesses and all proceeds from the sale of the hampers will help rotary projects in Ballarat and abroad.
Ballarat Gourmet Goodies convenor Kay Macaulay said the initiative supported businesses that struggled during lockdowns, while generating much-needed funds for the rotary club.
"Over the past two to three years we have been unable to do much in the way of fundraising. This is a good idea to support local businesses and put money back into rotary," Ms Macaulay said.
"We have had nothing but an outstanding response from our supporters."
Ms Macaulay said the Rotary Club of Wendouree Breakfast supported many community activities, including a donation to Uniting to purchase swags and assisting the elderly to change smoke detector batteries.
Abroad, the club supports school children in Indonesia by providing milk and scholarships.
There are three types of hampers available for purchase, the 'fine foods' hamper priced at $100, the 'indulgence' hamper priced at $80 and the Ballarat brewers selection.
They include products from 1816 Bakery, Sovereign Hill, Springhill Farm, Drew's Pantry, Grounded Pleasures, Ballarat Chocolate Shoppe, Phoenix Oil, Springmount Fine Foods and Karon Farm Coffee.
With Christmas approaching, Ms Macaulay said the hampers would make an ideal gift for clients, staff, family and friends.
Hampers must be pre-ordered and paid before November 23. Orders will then be placed with the suppliers and delivery will take place in early December.
The rotary club is offering free delivery within 30 kilometres of Ballarat. To order, go to www.wendoureebreakfast.org.au.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.