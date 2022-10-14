Ballarat Turf Club is getting a bonus race meeting on Saturday.
Racing Victoria has transferred a Bendigo program to the Sportsbet-Ballarat synthetic track owing to the impacts of wet weather.
Stewards deemed on Friday that the Bendigo track would not be safe for racing after 120mm of rain in 48 hours.
This is the third meeting moved from rain-affected turf surfaces to the Ballarat Polytrack in the past two weeks.
However, one of these meetings on Thursday was called off owing race support staff not being able to access the track.
Racing Victoria said the flooding issue to the ambulance and service vehicle track which caused the abandonment had been resolved, with the course deemed safe for racing.
RV will continue to monitor weather forecasts over the coming days and its potential impact on scheduled race meetings.
This will include Ballarat's "Ladies Day" on Thursday.
As well as being one of the BTC's biggest race day social events of the year, all races are restricted to fillies and mares.
Racing Victoria stewards on Friday provided an update on the track for this meeting- declaring it a heavy10 after 76mm in 24 hours and 118.5mm in the past week.
Avoca Shire Turf Club was scheduled to have its Avoca Cup meeting on Saturday, but Racing Victoria was forced to cancel it owing to the effects of rain.
