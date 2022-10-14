Victoria's longest creek is seriously bloated - and has threatened to swallow people's history and livelihoods along the way.
Skipton CFA members said the Mount Emu Creek sat at 4.8m at 9am on Friday and remained at that level for some time.
They had been told it had been predicted to reach 5.7m by Friday night - which is 30cm lower than the devastating 2011 floods.
Lismore State Emergency Service Unit is one of half a dozen units that have sent a total of 40 volunteers to Skipton over the last few days - and divisional commander Sanjan Dawson said he believed that by mid Friday afternoon they had done all the preventative work they could.
"The hardest part of this is waiting for the water to peak," he said.
"This job is going to take a long time because of the massive amount of water leaving the catchment.
"It's all about watching what's going on upstream of here."
Mr Dawson said the Skipton supermarket was heavily sandbagged.
"They've still got power and we're in the process of getting any water out now.
"Crews have done a fantastic job over the last few days to protect the building and keep the fridge compressors dry.
"In return the supermarket has also been a massive support for the volunteers.
"I think there's been a big effort from the local community and preparation for a big event like this would not be possible without them.
"They've listened and they've done the right thing."
All up, Victoria saw 2694 requests for assistance on Thursday. Bendigo was the state's busiest unit with 279 calls, followed by 208 in Ballarat.
Mother Nature may be cute and cuddly sometimes, but she's got big claws and big teeth - and she can let you know just how small we are- Andrew Terry-Marks, Skipton resident.
The Bureau of Meteorology sent hydrographers to the town's main bridge, who used ropes and a 'compass' on a polystyrene board to measure the swollen creek's water velocity.
Nearby, the Stewart Park playground was underwater - and the neighbouring historical society was furiously removing its contents or shifting them at least a metre above the floor.
"We had a lot of damage in 2011," member Barbara Pett said.
"We have two buildings now - but if you look at the photos we have of the floods back then, the water came right up to the floor of this (higher) building.
"We've spent a couple of days moving things to higher shelves or on top of tables.
"It's hard to know what to do.
"You're damned if you do and you're damned if you don't.
"If we don't put our collection up in a high place and it goes under (water) we are in trouble."
Ms Pett said in 2011, the collection got so wet, they called the University of Melbourne for help with recovery and restoration.
"The lady told us to wrap things in towels and put them in a freezer until we could deal with them," she said.
"You don't do that with photos though. They have to be washed with clean water and left face up to dry."
She said "99 per cent" of the group's collection got wet in 2011.
Ms Pett said the society had been carefully moving books, photos, tapes and other artefacts for several days - but with less than two hours before the expected Skipton peak, police arrived to tell them to leave.
Skipton man Andrew Terry-Marks said he had noticed the creek rising on Friday morning - and felt that floods were a fact of life.
"Mother Nature may be cute and cuddly sometimes, but she's got big claws and big teeth - and she can let you know just how small we are," he said.
"We live in Australia - and floods are just something we have to deal with."
The 240km Mount Emu Creek begins in the hills around Trawalla - and eventually empties into the Hopkins River before entering the ocean at Warrnambool.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
