The Courier

Steve Bracks to headline St Pats' MENtal Health Breakky in Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
October 15 2022 - 4:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Victorian Premier Steve Bracks will headline a mental health breakfast, held in partnership with his old school St Patrick's College, aiming to break barriers to people finding help.

WHAT Steve Bracks perceives as how an ideal mental health system could look will be a key feature put on the table for breakfast next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.