When it comes to understanding public transport in Ballarat, the census data about how people get to work is not perfect, but it is one part of the puzzle.
A majority of residents in Ballarat use their cars to get to work either driving or as a passenger, remaining steady at about 34,000 people, or 67 per cent of people in 2021.
Most people also use one mode of transport to get to work, with about 200 people saying they use two or more modes of transport.
Towns like Geelong and Bendigo also saw a large number of people solely use cars to get to work.
It illustrates that we are a car dependent city, which most residents would know from first hand experience.
City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney, who had previously worked in the public transport industry, said people will change the way they commute when cars stop being convenient.
"The five car traffic jam we used to experience is now more like a 50 car traffic jam," he said.
In July the council called for a review of the Ballarat bus system, looking to shift away from train station hubs and instead move people between shopping centres and to either ends of the city.
Using the census, Google analytics and the myki system can help create data to see how people move around Ballarat, Cr Moloney said.
He said most of the time people are using public transport like the bus system, because they do not have access to a car or they are younger or older.
"Most people ... are going to key activity areas such as schools, universities, hospitals and the medical precinct," Cr Moloney said.
He said regional transport maps are often created to work around Melbourne, starting with metro trains, then V/Line trains, then the city buses and trams and then V/Line and regional buses.
"The further out you go the less it actually starts to reflect the needs of regional people," he said.
Public Transport Users Association Ballarat convenor Ben Lever said the census provides a small view of people's transport habits in the city.
"It is just a snapshot of a single day every four years, in a month that is generally quite wet and cold, and it only captures trips to work," he said.
"If an existing option is low-quality, as is broadly the case with Ballarat's bus network, it's not surprising that few people would choose it - but that doesn't mean more people wouldn't use the buses if the government invested in improving the service."
For the people that are looking to commute to the train stations via the buses, Mr Lever said they do not connect up.
After infrastructure upgrades the trains now come every 40 minutes, "which was really welcome", he said.
But with the buses coming every hour or half hour it is "mathematically impossible to sync up these different frequencies".
Cr Moloney said they are learning lessons from other regional towns and parts of Melbourne's suburbs on how to transition away from car dependency.
"I know some people are pretty critical of the amount of bike paths we are currently building, including through the centre of Ballarat," he said.
"But eventually as those paths are connected up and as roads get busier, then there will be that alternative sitting there ready to go."
For a longer term outlook, Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said Ballarat, with wide boulevards is in a good position to develop alternative transport routes.
"Rather than two lanes down Sturt Street, you might have one lane down Sturt Street and one lane that is there for bikes and pedestrians and autonomous vehicles in their own lanes," Mr Poulton said.
Autonomous vehicles could be buses or vans that are driverless and run on the same loop through the city or particular street.
"There is evidence around the world now that autonomous vehicles are actually a whole lot safer than the current cars we drive."
