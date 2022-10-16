The Courier
What's on

Bren Luke presents Ballarat Streetscapes in new Ballarat Art Gallery exhibition

NW
By Nieve Walton
October 16 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bren Luke at his new exhibition Ballarat Streetscapes in the Ballarat Art Gallery. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Do you travel down the same streets every day?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest exhibition or performance. Send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.