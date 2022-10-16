Do you travel down the same streets every day?
This artist's new works highlight some of the moments we see every day and even some things we might have missed.
Bren Luke has been working on the latest Ballarat Art Gallery exhibition since the start of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020.
Mr Luke said Ballarat Streetscapes was about the recognisable places in town but also "icons that people know if you are in that area, but they could be gone the next day".
The work is all ink on bristol board, a medium Mr Luke has been using for about a decade.
He said he mostly captured buildings, first by taking photos before sketching with pencil, using a ruler to get the lines right.
He then moves to freehand ink drawing, using a similar pen that old comic book artists use.
Walking around Ballarat forced Luke to notice places he would have glazed over previously.
"You actually think about what parts of town you are going to draw, rather than just the stereotypical places," he said.
Luke will also be selling prints of his work, printed on velvet fine art paper, in the gallery's shop.
The exhibition will be open until February 5.
Nieve covers politics and councils including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest exhibition or performance. Send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
