Teeing off as Ballarat Men's Mental Health makes crucial next play

INDUSTRIAL workplaces have become the latest focus of Ballarat Men's Mental Health as the holistic support service expands its reach.
The hub, which launched in January, has supported about 40 men find the right steps on their mental health journeys.
About 15 men are actively in the hub's counselling programs, which guides them to the supports they need for as long as they need.
Ballarat Men's Mental Health chairman Andrew McPherson said carefully, and gradually, they were finding more ways to help others.
"We're now also focusing more on community-based groups, workplaces and industries to raise awareness for men who otherwise wouldn't seek care," Mr McPherson said.
"...We hope that those who are struggling, if they have seen our flyer, or heard about us, might reach out."
Ballarat Men's Mental Health was launched in response to the city's high suicide rate and an overwhelming need to walk with the region's men who were struggling with mental health and those who were contemplating suicide.
A bunch of keen golfers are throwing their irons behind the service again this year and hoping for about 200 golfers to join them on course next month.
Greg Walsh has lost two brothers, Noel and Damien, to suicide.
A few years ago, a couple of mates joined him for a round of golf while rattling a tin for mental health campaigns.
Last year their numbers had swelled to 104 and they raised $7000 to add to seed funding for Ballarat Men's Mental Health.
"It's about getting out there and talking about it," Mr Walsh said.
"Hopefully the next generation can turn it around...It's about changing the perception, especially for the next generations coming up, that they can talk about what is happening and having time off work."
As Ballarat Men's Mental Health develops, so too does awareness in supporting their cause.
This comes in the wake of Ballarat Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch donating $25,000 to the hub last month.
Lunch organiser Nick Thurlbeck said it was important attendees knew exactly what they were supporting.
Typically the lunch committee gives at least half raised to Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia and half to grassroots services to help men in the Ballarat community.
Mr Thurlbeck said chatting to the Ballarat Men's Mental Health team helped to understand and share the work they did.
Mr Walsh said everyone knew someone who was struggling with mental health but we all had to try and break down the stigma of seeking help.
Ballarat Men's Mental Health also provides grocery vouchers via general practitioners to vulnerable people or covers financial costs for those unable to pay for mental health services.
Mr McPherson said this was all about helping men to overcome barriers to help.
Ballarat Men's Mental Health golf day tees off at Ballarat Golf Club on November 11. There will be auctions, golf and importantly, Mr Walsh said, time for a chat. Details: trybooking.com
Ballarat Men's Mental Health: 0493 247 340; ballaratmmh.com.au.
For crisis support: Lifeline, 13 11 14.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.