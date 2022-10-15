Dogs with limbs blown off, starving cats, phosphorus burns...
Hepburn Veterinary Clinic's Emma Tomkins and Pauline Lillie have seen it all after a month in war-torn Ukraine.
The pair helped set up a domestic animal hospital in an abandoned BMW dealership - but there were few luxuries in this building.
"It was a dusty old concrete place and some of the living quarters were in shipping containers," Ms Tomkins said.
"The beds were made of wooden pallets - and we were pretty tired at the end of each day."
But they would love to go back.
"We would return in a heartbeat," Ms Lillie said.
"They really didn't want us to go home - but have commitments back here - including our own fur babies."
The couple spent most of their time in the makeshift hospital, as crews from the Break the Chains animal rescue charity rescued injured and sick dogs, cats and ferrets from abandoned homes.
"When we arrived there were huge piles of donated goods - things like such as dog leads - as well as boxes of medication," Ms Tomkins said.
"There was a lack of volunteers to organise it all, so that was one of the first things we did.
"There was also no sterilization system set up - and we set up surgery kits for each animal in pillowcases we bought in bulk."
The women said microchipping and desexing were not routinely carried out in Ukraine - and already-unwell animals were reproducing in droves.
"When the people leave, these domestic animals just starve," Ms Lillie said.
In one day they neutered 12 male dogs - and in the space of another day they desexed 16 females.
"We also did hernias, removed tumours and we found a lot of cases where animals wounds hadn't healed properly," Ms Tomkins said.
"In some cases, we were able to reunite pets with their owners, while others had fled the country with whatever they had - and there were also cases where the owners had been killed."
So did they feel safe?
"The first time the air radio siren went off, we were a bit scared," Ms Lillie said.
"We were wondering what we were supposed to do - but everyone else was not worried at all. It seemed to happen all the time.
"Because there was no military action in the area where we were, we weren't worried at all.
"We also had a lot of faith in the Breaking the Chains team.
"They were really responsible.
"If you're constantly worried, you just can't work. We felt secure."
The Aussie vet team estimated they carried out about $30,000 worth of volunteer surgery in Ukraine.
Add animal blood tests for illnesses such as cat flu, FIV (feline AIDS) and FELV (feline leukaemia virus) - and they estimate it would have been double that amount.
"One of the dogs I remember is Jerry.
"He had a fractured leg after rubble fell on him - and by the time we came along, his leg was just swinging in the breeze.
"The leg had not healed at all and we had to amputate it."
Jerry later found a home in the Netherlands.
The hospital had its own vet, but they were often tied up with red tape, working to send animals to new homes in Germany, Poland, Britain and the Netherlands.
"We know shelters in Romania and Poland are filling up fast - they're filling up with animals rescued from Ukraine," Ms Tomkins said.
"But the animals we saw had been at the hospital for three or four months and could not be moved on until more volunteers stepped in."
Animals free of disease were also free to find new homes.
"Our goal was to prepare these cats and dogs because there was a big backlog - including requirements for vaccines, desexing and paperwork."
In one case, a woman in the United States agreed to take on 30 cats.
They also spoke of pets that had been rescued from a bombed Ukrainian animal shelter.
The war has also caused some logistical headaches.
With no direct flights to Ukraine, the pair flew into Romania before a second flight, a trip to the border, a walk of several hundred metres across the border itself - and then a five hour drive with their team.
"You can't just drive across. You have to walk over the line with all your luggage and animal medication. The whole lot," Ms Tomkins said.
"And on either side of the border you have a 30km line in both directions of trucks waiting to cross.
"It means you have to drive in the middle of the road - or on the wrong side of the road - to avoid them.
"That in itself was dangerous."
Their GoFundMe campaign - with the slogan 'animals don't start wars' - raised $31,134 - and while some goods travelled with them from Australia, others were bought locally including specialist pet food and litter trays.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
