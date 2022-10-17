The Courier

Problem gamblers urged to reach out for help

By Michelle Smith
October 17 2022 - 5:00pm
Poker machine losses across the City of Ballarat hit almost $6 million in July.

Problem gamblers are being urged to seek treatment, with research showing many do not reach out for help because they fear stigma, shame and failure.

