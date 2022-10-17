Problem gamblers urged to reach out for help

Problem gamblers are being urged to seek treatment, with research showing many do not reach out for help because they fear stigma, shame and failure.
"Gambling is a significant problem for the community, but research shows that there are proven treatments that can fix the problem for many people with this condition," said Federation University Professor of Health Promotion and Associate Deputy Vice-Chancellor in Research and Innovation Shane Thomas.
Professor Thomas and his research team recently published a research review in the world' leading evidence treatment review journal on treating problem gambling with pharmacological agents, and previously published a review on psychological treatments for problem gambling.
He said psychological treatments such as motivational interviews and cognitive behaviour therapy were frontline approaches to treating problem gambling, and could have quite significant benefits.
But the most recent review also showed medications could also deliver a useful benefit.
"Problem gambling and some other addictions are impulse control disorders and there are pharmacological treatments that can reduce that kind of tendency, however you would normally combine them on the front-line with psychological treatment."
Professor Thomas said most problem gamblers did not seek treatment.
"There seem to be two main reasons for this," he said. "One is the stigma or shame associated with having an addiction, which leads to a reluctance to seek treatment. Another is that some problem gamblers believe that they will fail in their treatment program. But the research data shows that actually the prospects of treatment success are really quite good."
You should go and get treatment because it does work - outcomes are quite good and the major impediment to not recovering is not getting treated- Professor Shane Thomas
But that is only from electronic gaming machines and does not take in to account online betting, sports betting and other forms of gambling.
Professor Thomas said the recent move for clinical health agencies to categorise problem gambling and gaming as actual illnesses alongside other behavioural addictions was good news for those in its grip, increasing the number of treatment services and funding.
Existing services are meeting the current demand for treatment, but Professor Thomas said if the number of people who have the condition were to actually come forward for treatment the demand could not be met.
"We are ok because demand is not particularly great but that's not good for those people," he said.
"The other thing to keep in mind is when you have a gambling addiction, the usual consensus is at least five other people are directly adversely affected by that big amount of money going out of the family ... and some people fund their gambling through stealing and other means so it creates a lot of stresses."
Professor Thomas also called for better screening for problem gambling alongside other mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.
"Usually you don't have problem gambling alone. About half of the people with a gambling disorder also have anxiety disorder or depression. If you've got a gambling problem you really should be screened for these other conditions.
"And you should go and get treatment because it does work - outcomes are quite good and the major impediment to not recovering is not getting treated."
Professor Thomas said there were a number of government funded and private programs in Victoria to help people with gambling problems, and all were "pretty good".
But a lack of data meant authorities had no idea whether the number of people with problem gambling was growing.
"The perception is that certainly there's a lot more publicity and advertising (about gambling) and in general that would be associated with an uptick in problem gambling but ... we don't really do the kinds of epidemiological studies we need to be doing to tell that reliably.
"I'm quite surprised personally at the high volume of advertising, particularly sports betting, and there are elements of that that are problematic - you've now got mini-bets so you can continuously gamble through a sporting game."
But he said fears that high-volume betting periods, such as the Spring Carnival, would cause more problem gambling were possibly unfounded.
"Wagering is certainly affected by big events like the Spring Carnival but there are other gambling modalities like the pokies and sports betting more broadly which run throughout the year so there's certainly no lack of opportunity to gamble in our current context."
This week is Gambling Harm Awareness Week.
Need to talk? Phone Gambler's Help on 1800 858 858, Ballarat Cafs on 5337 3333, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
