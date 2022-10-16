Helping violent men change their attitude and behaviour

A Berry Street program is helping men who have used violence and coercive control against women and children to change their behaviour and attitudes.
The Medium-Term Perpetrator Support Program (MPAS) has worked with 16 men in Ballarat over the past year, providing accommodation support, specialist programs and counselling to help change their behaviour for those required to leave the family home due to their use of family violence.
Berry Street's senior family violence manager Mandy Gambino said the program and support ran for up to six months to provide the housing stability needed to enable an attitude change and actual shift in behaviour.
"To change behaviour takes a lot of effort," Ms Gambino said. "It's a relatively lengthy period of time, compared to other programs, in which we support people to try out strategies and hopefully start to build new habits."
Men are referred to the program from various services including Child Protection and Orange Door and other agencies, but to take part must acknowledge their use of violence and commit to making change.
We know those values and beliefs people are using that result in them using violence are quite common in our social system and this program is about shifting those attitudes- Mandy Gambino
The MPAS has supported above the initial target number of men in its first 12 months.
"We need some acknowledgement from them about their use of violence and coercive control in their family," Ms Gambino said. "The key part of change is people need to acknowledge what they have been doing."
"We then talk about their ability to commit to the program, to the group work component, and to the skill training about how they manage themselves, manage their emotions ... and values around relationships and their roles as a man and father."
Ms Gambino said other Berry Street programs and services generally worked with the women and children victim-survivors while the perpetrator was involved in MPAS.
MPAS helps the victim-survivors who stay at home to stay safe by making sure the person using violence has somewhere else to stay, offering referrals to specialist services, removing excuses for the person using violence to use to return home, and working with the person using violence to plan their longer-term housing, reducing the risk they will return to victim-survivors.
"Working with men who use violence is a growing focus in our service system. Programs are becoming more and more sophisticated in how we can make men shift some of their values and beliefs which contribute to their use of violence.
"We know those values and beliefs people are using that result in them using violence are quite common in our social system and this program is about shifting those attitudes."
Ms Gambino said the MPAS had proven effective for all people within the family group.
"Obviously we respect the people we work with here to assist them with change but all our intervention is primarily focussed on increasing the safety of victim-survivor adults and children," Ms Gambino said.
I am now more reflective...I think about what I am doing first and don't just blame her for making me angry- MPAS program participant
For men it provides them with accommodation and stability which has resulted in some getting new jobs or their licence back.
For victim-survivors having the perpetrator out of the house gives them opportunity to recover and not be living in a constant state of fear.
Ms Gambino said in some cases men who had been part of MPAS had been able to rebuild and establish healthier co-parenting relationships with their partners, and have increased access to their children.
Participants have described the positive outcomes from their involvement with MPAS.
IN OTHER NEWS
"I am now more reflective...I think about what I am doing first and don't just blame her for making me angry," one man said.
"The support and help (from Berry Street) to keep accommodation helped me get my licence back and get a new job," said another.
"Just talking and feeling as though I had support helped me to see things that I hadn't thought about before. It gave me the chance I needed."
Monday marks the start of 'A Week Without Violence, the annual campaign to end violence against women.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.