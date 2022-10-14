The Courier

It is the third time in a decade Skipton has been hit by floods

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
October 14 2022 - 6:30pm
Flood waters in Skipton steadily rose about 1:45pm on Friday engulfing almost all businesses along the town's main street including Emu Creek Deli and Gifts. Picture by Luke Hemer.

This small Ballarat-region town has had to grapple with the wrath of raging flood waters for the third time in just over a decade.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

