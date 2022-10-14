This small Ballarat-region town has had to grapple with the wrath of raging flood waters for the third time in just over a decade.
While 2011 brought the worst damage and 2016 brought sizeable destruction, residents of Skipton have said the floods on Friday were equally as significant.
Although the area was not as severely hit as other places across northern Victoria including Carisbook, which had evacuation orders in place on Thursday and saw many people having to travel to Maryborough for relief, the aftermath has left business owners in the small township shell-shocked.
The chaos began to unfold about 1.45pm when Mount Emu Creek broke its banks on the west side which resulted in a torrent to engulf Skipton's main road of Montgomery Street.
Emu Creek Deli and Gifts was one of the three shops along Skipton's main street which had about 5.7-metre flood waters seep through.
Owner Kim Haley, who opened up her eatery five years ago, said nothing could have prepared her for what had unfolded.
"I've had so many emotions that I didn't know how to feel," she said. "I didn't want to believe it but I had to when I actually saw it."
Ms Haley, who had been in Skipton when the 2011 floods broke, having worked at the then-Foodworks now an IGA, said witnessing a flood before had given her some indication of what to expect on Friday.
"You know never to trust the water and how quickly Mother Nature can change."
Ms Haley said she was grateful to have an "amazing" support network who helped her empty her shop out on Thursday and Friday. The only business which was spared was the IGA.
Flood waters enveloped the Skipton Community OP Shop and the Skipton Pharmacy.
A resident whose house is near the IGA and narrowly missed the deluge said he never imagined such a scenario.
"It was always gonna happen but it's amazing how high it got," he said.
"It's definitely worse than 2016."
Similarly, another resident said the floods were "a real worry".
"Thankfully our house is safe as we live up on the hillier side (of Skipton) but some of our friends are located on the main street and we were really concerned for them," they said.
"We moved here in 2011 when the floods happened last time and it's just so sad to see this happen again."
A longstanding resident said changes had been made to the Corangamite Shire to accommodate the floods. However, he said it still wasn't enough.
Adrienne Prewett, who moved to Skipton from Melbourne in 2019, said it was alarming to see such a natural disaster unfold.
"It's really quite frightening," she said.
More than 30 people attended a community meeting at the Skipton Football Netball Club on Friday afternoon which acted as a relief centre for distressed residents.
Corangamite Shire Council mayor Ruth Gstrein said the football club would be able to provide accommodation to those in the area whose homes became unliveable.
"We were able to do modelling which gave us more time to prepare but the floods came down much quicker than we anticipated; we expected them to come Saturday but they came Friday," she said.
Locals had been busy preparing the past few days, with sandbagging and evacuation efforts ramping up on Friday.
The Skipton historical society next door to the bridge was told to evacuate its museum, after spending several days putting goods up high or removing them from the building altogether earlier on Friday morning.
In 2011 the museum was flooded, with members saying 99 per cent of the artefacts were inundated when they only occupied the courthouse next to the creek.
Since then, they have also moved part of their collection in the 1910s police residence next door, which sits slightly higher.
Many businesses were closed and emptied of stock, although the supermarket and roadhouse remained open until about mid-Friday afternoon.
The Bureau of Meteorology sent two hydrographers to measure water to calculate how far and how high it would get to earlier Friday morning.
The Skipton CFA had been at Mount Emu Creek since 3am on Friday monitoring the situation and pumping water, with support from Snake Valley CFA, FFMV, and local SES crews.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
