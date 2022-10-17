Girrabanya Children's Centre has been a part of many Ballarat families' lives over its lifetime.
This weekend, educators, families and alumni celebrated the centre's 30th birthday.
Among the party goers was Ashlea Logan, a former Girrabanya student who now sends her two children Lucy and Edward to the centre.
She said there have been a number of changes to the centre, including a $1.5 million upgrade in 2019 and the new outdoor works that included the upgrades to the sandpit.
Lucy spent the morning playing in the new sandpit digging with her brother.
She said the slide and fireman's pole were her favourite.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison represented Minister for Early Childhood Ingrid Stitt at the birthday celebrations.
She said it was great to see the early educators who had taught her children when they attended over ten years ago and she said her girls still talk about the teachers when reflecting on fond memories.
"I think that really reflects how important our childhood educators are," Ms Addison said.
"These are people at a time in your life that are so significant, there are your parents, your grandparents and your kinder teacher.
"We know that when our children are thriving, our community is going well," she said.
New works have been completed in the playground after the children's centre received $45,500 from the state government's early childhood refurbishment and minor works program.
Two other kindergartens in Ballarat have also received new funding from the state government, this time as part of the building blocks improvement grant program.
The Y Ballarat will receive $360,000 for landscape and playground works in Water Street, Brown Hill.
The new centre is currently under construction and will open with 114 places and a swimming pool.
Mair Street Bakery Hill Kinder will move from gas to electric facilities with the help of $33,000.
Nieve covers politics and councils including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest exhibition or performance. Send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
