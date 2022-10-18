Volunteers in the Buninyong community have been acknowledged for their commitment and dedication to their work.
Dawn Whykes and John 'Jock' McCarty's membership to the Buninyong Cemetery Trust has been recognised with an avenue named the McCarty-Whykes Avenue which is lined with pear trees.
During her 41 years as part of the trust from 1980 to 2021, Ms Whykes spent her time weeding outside of meetings and offical gethering, gardening and cleaning up in the cemetery.
"This place was covered in Blackberries 40 years ago," she said referring to the new section of the site.
The area that houses the new avenue and pear trees had to be cleared by hand when she first started volunteering.
Ms Whykes' family, the Hazletts, were early settlers in Buninyong.
Various members of the family used to run the local butcher shop and grocery store.
Mr McCarty's children had some fond memories of their father to share. He was a well known resident of the Buninyong community.
He was a member of the trust for 50 years and presidents for three terms.
Mr Carty's daughter Margret McCarty said her father was always willing to help people if they needed it.
"Dad was a really hard worker and well known and respected in town," she said.
Mr Carty's family settled on a Black Lead property close to the cemetery in 1866.
Ms McCarty said her father worked on the family farm which grew acres of cauliflower and cabbages.
"By the time we were growing up he had a car, but when he was younger he only had a horse and cart," Ms McCarty said.
"He took [the produce] all the way into Ballarat."
Chairman of the Buninyong Cemetery Trust Dr Barry Fitzgerald said the new avenue was a great way to acknowledge the local identities who contributed greatly to the cemetery.
"Any of these voluntary organisations, if you spent 40 or 50 years there ...you are certainly filling a role for a long period," Dr Fitzgerald said.
"In a community like this, you find that people like John McCarty would not only be involved with the cemetery trust ... but are involved with many other community groups around the place."
As well as recognising the volunteers, Dr Fitzgerald said it will also improve the aesthetics in the new section of the Buninyong Cemetery.
"We decided that we wanted to do a planting up here to break up the open and flat areas," he said.
"There are lots of nice trees in the older section and virtually nothing up here; it is just concrete." he said.
Nieve covers politics and councils including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest exhibition or performance. Send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
