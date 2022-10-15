Mount Clear 5-269 (J Burns 84no, A George 73, J Smith 59) v Buninyong 8-172 (R Sigh 37, C Palmer 33no, D Anderson 31)
Mount Clear Innings
AJ George c H Palmer b R Fisher 73
J Jeffrey c H Palmer b C Palmer 24
TL Le Vievre c H Palmer b C Palmer 14
JP Burns not out 84
NA Yates c & b H Palmer 0
JM Smith b G McLeod 59
J Moriarty not out 5
Extras (nb 1, w 5, b 0, lb 4) 10
Total 5-269 (Overs 50)
FOW: 45 (J Jeffrey) 61 (TL Le Lievre) 158 (AJ George) 159 (NA Yates) 264 (JM Smith)
Buninyong Bowling
G McLeod 10-2-1-34
H Palmer 10-1-1-49
C Palmer 10-0-2-70
R Fisher 6-0-1-27
E Giri 8-1-0-32
Buninyong Innings
H Bond c J Jeffrey b G Trevenen 2
R Singh b J Jeffrey 37
D Anderson c JM Smith b Z Maple 31
R Fisher b NZ Hucker 1
BJ Ryan c G Trevenen b NA Yates 16
MB Tierney c G Trevenen b Z Maple 17
H Palmer lbw b NA Yates 3
C Palmer not out 33
E Giri run out (J Moriarty, JM Smith) 13
G McLeod not out 1
Extras (nb 0, w 11, b 4, lb 3) 18
Total 8-172 (Overs 50)
FOW: 22 (H Bond) 56 (R Singh) 80 (D Anderson) 81 (R Fisher) 102 (MB Tierney) 112 (H Palmer) 131 (BJ Ryan) 162 (E Giri)
Mount Clear Bowling
G Trevenen 10-3-1-32
L Payne 10-1-0-44
J Jeffrey 2-0-0-11
NZ Hucker 10-3-1-24
Z Maple 8-2-2-25
NA Yates 10-2-2-26
Darley Innings
D Chandima c L Brady b AS McCafferty 158
R Hoey c MR Begbie b T Godson 18
HJ Killoran st HI Pyke b C Roscholler 17
H Wickramasinghe c M Maloney b T Batters 25
M Ekanayaka c S Jackson b T Batters 5
B Barnes b T Batters 0
Dr Locke c L Argall b T Batters 21
L Cornford st HI Pyke b T Batters 5
B Longhurst not out 4
A Pickett not out 14
Extras (nb 0, w 5, b 1, lb 2) 8
Total 8-275 (Overs 50)
FOW: 60 (R Hoey) 105 (HJ Killoran) 223 (D Chandima) 223 (H Wickramasinghe) 223 (B Barnes) 235 (M Ekanayaka) 254 (Dr Locke) 258 (L Cornford)
Wendouree Bowling
AS McCafferty 10-0-1-58
T Batters 10-1-5-48
T Godson 10-0-1-58
S Jackson 7-0-0-28
L Argall 7-0-0-42
Wendouree Innings
C Roscholler c A Pickett b M Ekanayaka 0
MR Begbie c B Barnes b M Ekanayaka 11
LN Wood c HJ Killoran b B Longhurst 4
L Brady c M Ekanayaka b D Chandima 38
HI Pyke st A Pickett b H Wickramasinghe 13
M Maloney run out (HJ Killoran, Dr Locke) 3
S Jackson b L Cornford 2
L Argall c H Wickramasinghe b D Chandima 18
AS McCafferty c H Wickramasinghe b D Chandima 10
T Godson not out 7
T Batters b D Chandima 16
Extras (nb 1, w 9, b 0, lb 0) 10
Total 132 (Overs 42.3)
FOW: 0 (C Roscholler) 16 (MR Begbie) 16 (LN Wood) 40 (HI Pyke) 58 (M Maloney) 68 (S Jackson) 96 (L Brady) 107 (L Argall) 110 (AS McCafferty) 132 (T Batters)
Darley Bowling
M Ekanayaka 6-1-2-16
B Longhurst 6-1-1-10
Da Locke 3-0-0-26
H Wickramasinghe 10-2-1-15
L Cornford 7-0-1-17
D Chandima 5.3-0-4-23
