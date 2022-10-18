Midlands has picked up its second win of the season, but still remains just outside the top four, after holding on for a four-shot win over Central Wendouree in Round 3 of Tuesday Pennant.
It was the team skippered by Paul Kennedy that did the heavy lifting for Midlands as he led his side to a strong 30-21 win over the team skippered by Colin Thompson.
Central Wendouree managed to pick up both of the other rinks on offer with Tony Gutteridge proving too solid across the greens for Gregory Plier, winning 25-16, while Leonard Vincent took until the final end to put away Bill Hawken in the other game.
Other than that one match, all the other matches of the round were one-sided,
BMS won two of the three ends against Creswick, pulling away to a strong 70-49 win.
Despite an outstanding performance from the team skippered by Allan Annear, who held off Jeff Ryan's squad 22-12, it was generally smooth sailing for the BMS hosts.
Michael Storey had to work reasonably hard to finally see off Gerry Flapper 22-15, but Michael Hampson's 36-12 win over Beth Huntley, a game where his squad was rarely troubled, meant the overall result never really looked in doubt.
Webbcona had a day out against arch-rival Sebastopol, with a strong 23 shot win.
Despite a three-shot win to Shayne Bottrell's Sebastopol team, which defeated Colin Young, the other results all went in favour of Webbcona, with Leah McArthur getting a narrow win over John Hofstra while Geoff Gullock eclipsed the squad skippered by Ian Hedger winning 32-9, securing the big gap.
City Oval continued its strong start to the premiership defence, eclipsing Victoria three rinks to nil.
All games were in the balance until the final ends, but City Oval always appeared to have its noses in front throughout the contest. Donna Leeson held off the squad skippered by Deb Gorin 25-17, Wayne Roberts got the better of Noel Verlinden in a close encounter 23-19, while Ian Robinson had a solid, but low-scoring win over John Jackson 18-10, proving just how tight this result could have been.
The final match saw a massive win to Buninyong who eclipsed Clunes.
Buninyong never looked likely to let this one slip, and did it in style with a 79-27 win, taking out all three rinks in the process.
All of these matches were lopsided, with Alan Carnegie's 11 shots the most anyone in the three teams could muster for Clunes.
BMS and City Oval have started the season brightly to sit clear of Central Wendouree and Webbcona with Midlands close by.
