All games were in the balance until the final ends, but City Oval always appeared to have its noses in front throughout the contest. Donna Leeson held off the squad skippered by Deb Gorin 25-17, Wayne Roberts got the better of Noel Verlinden in a close encounter 23-19, while Ian Robinson had a solid, but low-scoring win over John Jackson 18-10, proving just how tight this result could have been.