East Ballarat 9-246 (H Ganley 90, R Low 75) def Golden Point 245 (M De Zoysa 61, D White 45, O Hayes 3-50, J Brown 3-57)
It might be only the second competitive match of the season, but you'll be hard pressed to find a better contest than the one East Ballarat and Golden Point produced on Sunday afternoon at Victoria Park.
The contest boasted an excess of momentum swings as both sides enjoyed patches on top, but it was East Ballarat which claimed its second win for the season to remain undefeated in nail-biting fashion.
The Pointies posted a score of 245 with Manjula De Zoysa leading the way, scoring a team-high 61 runs from 81 deliveries, with East Ballarat's bowlers fighting back late in the innings to restrict Golden Point from a higher total.
Joshua Brown and Oliver Hayes both claimed three wickets, but it was the Hawks' innings with the bat which stole the show.
A stunning 136-run partnership between Rory Low (75 off 80) and Harry Ganley (90 off 80) saw the Hawks sitting on 2-150 and in full control of the contest, with Golden Point opening bowler Andrew Warrick only bowling five deliveries.
However, wickets slowly began to fall for East Ballarat as the Pointies fought their way back into the match, with the late wickets of Joshua Brown and Jacob Eyers had those in the pavilion on the edge of their seats.
East Ballarat was able to scrape home with one wicket to spare to remain on top of the standings.
Brown Hill 190 (R Knowles 35, L Koliba 33, A Lakshan 30, N Patrikeos 3-38, D Carton 3-46) def Ballarat-Redan 9-161 (J Harwood 37no, T Bourke-Finn 5-30, J Thomas 3-44)
Brown Hill clashes with Ballarat Redan and East Ballarat goes up against Golden Point on Sunday.
Brown Hill has announced itself as a genuine finals contender this season, holding off Ballarat-Redan in Sunday's clash at Alfredton.
It was only a middling score of 190 that Brown Hill set Ballarat-Redan and when in the chase it reached 0-36, it looked like it could be Ballarat-Redan's day.
But Brown Hill skipper Tom Bourke-Finn turned the match on its head with a brilliant spell of bowling, picking up 3-1, before ending the day with 5-30 as his side turned the screws on the Ballarat-Redan batting.
It looked how far Brown Hill when the Two Swords slumped to 9-113 after just 35 overs, but a stubborn final-wicket stand between tailenders Jack Harwood and Nathan Patrikeos would have left Brown Hill frustrated, but they never seriously threatened to reel in the total.
In the end, Harwood would top score for his side with an unbeaten 37 in the final wicket stand of 47, as Ballarat-Redan ended the day at 9-161, 30 runs short of the win.
Bourke-Finn's five wickets led the way, while Jaxon Thomas chipped in with 3-44 off nine overs as Brown Hill made it two on the trot.
Wendouree 132 (L Brady 38, D Chandima 4-23) def by Darley 8-275 (D Chandima 158, T Batters 5-48)
"IT'S as good a knock as I've seen", was the highest of praise from Darley coach Brian Wheelahan after opener, and reigning Cleary Medalist Dilan Chandima lit up Victoria Park with one of the most perfect batting displays you will ever see against Wendouree on Saturday.
Chandima's 158 off just 140 balls made a mockery of the slippery and wet conditions at Victoria Park which greeted the First XI players after more than 120mm of rain fell in Ballarat over the past 10 days.
His chance-less knock - until dismissed chasing even quicker runs - included 22 fours and five towering sixes to set up a huge win for his side.
And to top off the perfect day for the all-rounder, he then snared four wickets in just over five overs, as his team routed the Red Caps.
While a coach is always keen to draw on the team effort, even Wheelahan admitted it was a one-man show.
"We joked afterwards that he might get the two votes," he said with tongue firmly planted in cheek after the match.
"He's a quality player and there's a reason he's last year's Cleary Medalist. He was in complete control, he's a little gem."
After three centuries last season, Chandima has started exactly where he left off.
"The best thing with him is he plays a lot of winter cricket as well," Wheelahan said. "So even on our first night of pre-season, he looked like he was in complete control and good nick.
"Honestly though this was an absolute masterclass and one of the best knocks I've seen for quite some time.
"It was his day for sure."
Chandima's knock led Darley to 8-275 from the 50 overs, a target that always looked out of reach, despite the quality of the Wendouree batting line-up.
Like Darley on the opening day of the season when it was a shock loser to East Ballarat, Wendouree looked like they were still in pre-season given it was its first match of the season after a round one bye, followed by last week's wash-out
Their day was summed up by the first ball of their innings when their best batter and key to the innings, Cole Roshcoller chased and got a knick on Madushanka Ekanayaka. Two more quick wickets would follow as the Red Caps slumped to 3-16, never to recover, all out for 132 in the 43rd over, with Chandima cleaning up the tail with 4-23.
Mount Clear 5-269 (J Burns 84no, A George 73, J Smith 59) v Buninyong 8-172 (R Sigh 37, C Palmer 33no, D Anderson 31)
Mount Clear's batting launched into a new gear on Saturday, proving too polished for Buninyong.
Middle order batter Jarrod Burns, opener Ashley George and some huge hitting from wicket-keeper Jacob Smith got the Mounties up to a total that always looks to be too much for the Buninyong batters.
The Mounties were already off to a strong start at 2-61 when Burns and George cam together, but the pair took whatever hope Buninyong had in the contest away with a smashing 97-run stand.
Burns would remain unbeaten on 84 at the end of the innings, George made 73 before Smith went crazy in the final over to score 59 off just 35 balls, including six sixes as the Mounties reached 5-269 from the 50 overs.
In the opening round, Buninyong's top-order really struggled to get anything off the square and while they lost a couple of wickets early again, at least this time the middle-order buckled down somewhat.
With the score at 2-80, the dismissal of David Anderson for 31 started a mini collapse which saw Buninong lose 4-32, to slumped to 6-112 and the game was all over.
But credit to the Buninyong lower order who made Mount Clear work for the rest of the match, with Buninyong finishing its 50 overs at 8-172, not a win, but at least the batters got some solid time in the middle.
