The Courier
Updated

East win a thriller over Golden Point as Brown Hill stays unbeaten, all the action from Day 2 of the BCA Round 3

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 16 2022 - 7:49am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Ganley top-scored for East Ballarat with 90 in the thrilling win over Golden Point.

East Ballarat 9-246 (H Ganley 90, R Low 75) def Golden Point 245 (M De Zoysa 61, D White 45, O Hayes 3-50, J Brown 3-57)

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.