Chandima has a day out as Darley get back to their blistering best. Mount Clear prove too strong for Buninyong

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 16 2022 - 1:29am, first published October 15 2022 - 8:00am
Darley opener Dilan Chandima had a huge day against Wendouree scoring 158 off just 140 balls. Picture by Adam Trafford

Wendouree 132 (L Brady 38, D Chandima 4-23) def by Darley 8-275 (D Chandima 158, T Batters 5-48)

