Medieval scores settled at Kryal Castle jousting tournament

There was action aplenty at Kryal Castle as some of Australia's best jousters saddled up for the annual Keith Ryall Memorial Jousting Tournament.
Lances shattered as heavily armoured knights and ladies raced toward each other on their highly-trained steeds at speed.
The goal: to shatter the most length from their lance and thereby maximise their points accrued over four jousting sessions held over the two-day event.
Eight jousters, including four from Victoria, three from NSW and one from the US, competed on horse back while up to 20 competitors fought each other in ground combat bouts featuring swords and shields.
"Horses are loaned to international travellers so part of being a good jouster is being able to adapt to horses you are given," said Kryal Castle arena manager and jousting world champion Phillip Leitch.
The Keith Ryall Memorial Jousting Tournament began in 2015, a year after the passing of Kryal Castle founder Keith Ryall who opened the doors of the castle in 1974.
"This year is the biggest one we have had as far as the field of competitors goes because of the inclusion of the ground combat," Mr Leitch said.
