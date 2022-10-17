The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Medieval scores settled at Kryal Castle jousting tournament

MS
By Michelle Smith
October 17 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was action aplenty at Kryal Castle as some of Australia's best jousters saddled up for the annual Keith Ryall Memorial Jousting Tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.