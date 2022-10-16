The Courier

Gold Trip shouldn't be penalised further weight after narrow second in Caulfield Cup

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 16 2022 - 9:33am, first published 1:30am
Durston (19) storms home late to win the Caulfield Cup over the Maher and Eustace trained Gold Trip. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos

WHILE losing the Caulfield Cup on the last stride no doubt would have hurt the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace camp on Saturday night, they will be able to take solace that the top-weight shouldn't get any further weight penalties for the Melbourne Cup.

