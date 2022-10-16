WHILE losing the Caulfield Cup on the last stride no doubt would have hurt the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace camp on Saturday night, they will be able to take solace that the top-weight shouldn't get any further weight penalties for the Melbourne Cup.
Six-year-old Gold Trip looked the winner in Saturday's $5 million classic before first emergency runner Durston, who only gained a run in the race on Saturday morning after a late scratching, came from the clouds to score a last stride victory.
Gold Trip already has secured its run in the Melbourne Cup and will likely run as top-weight having been allotted 57.5kg, but now should not see any increase.
Gold Trip's jockey Mark Zahra said he thought his mount was home in the shadows of the post.
"We had a beautiful run, the horse did a great job with the weight and I thought he kicked like the winner," he said.
"We were just stiff to get run down by something with no weight right on the line."
The other Maher and Eustice trained runner in the field, pre-race favourite Smokin' Romans, got boxed in when making a run on the home turn, but still finished a credible seventh.
It is another runner that looks well positioned in the Melbourne Cup, and unlike Gold Trip, will not carry a significant weight on November 1. However, it still has a little bit to do to make the field, currently sitting 26th in the order of entry for what will be a 24 horse field.
The pair have seven of the 48 acceptances for the Cup.
