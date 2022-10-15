The Courier

A lightly-raced four-year-old mare from Ballarat has lit up Caulfield Cup Day with a spectacular front-running win in the Group 2 McCafe Sprint (1000m)

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 15 2022 - 7:12am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Asfoora well and truly gaps them to win the Group 2 McCafe Sprint (1000m) at Caulfield on Saturday. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos

A LIGHTLY-raced four-year-old mare from Ballarat has lit up Caulfield Cup Day with a spectacular front-running win in the Group 2 McCafe Sprint (1000m).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.