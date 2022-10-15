A LIGHTLY-raced four-year-old mare from Ballarat has lit up Caulfield Cup Day with a spectacular front-running win in the Group 2 McCafe Sprint (1000m).
Asfoora, trained by Henry Dwyer, won by just under three lengths, slowing down after jockey Jye McNeil took the mare to the lead and never looked back.
It is the second time Dwyer, who has been based at Ballarat for two years, has won this race, but he knows there is something special about the mare who made it five wins from seven starts.
"She's a mare that's on the way up, so those are definitely the one's you want to have in races like that, she's certainly on the improve," Dwyer said. "You always have nervous moments, when we got on track, I thought she seemed a little bit more stirred up today than she has been previously which makes you start worrying about things you really can't control.
"But once she got out there, she pinged from the gates and those behind her were off the bit and she was still travelling.
"The inside of the track was a bit off today, so generally when you are leading you are on the fence, so ideally we would have liked something to kick up on the inside, but nothing wanted to go with her. Jye just plotted his own path and she won very well."
In her seven runs to date, Asfoora has raced three times at Caulfield from two wins and a third, but will now likely head to Flemington to try her hand at running down the famous straight for the first time.
But while spring riches could beckon, it's autumn that looms as Dwyer's main focus.
"There's a couple of races for her, one on Derby Day, a mare's race of 1100m and a 1000m sprint on Oaks Day, so she could go to either of those if she comes through this well," he said.
"We've got one target and one target only for her really though in the medium term and that's the Oakleigh Plate in the autumn. That's a handicap, so I'm conscious I don't want to be doing a heap with her now, because it'll take her off the minimum which is 52kg.
"One more run won't hurt her now, but it's a single minded focus from here."
