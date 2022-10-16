The Courier

The Farm Gate Shop, Elaine is on the move

NW
By Nieve Walton
October 16 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Dunne owner of The Farmgate Shop. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The Elaine Farm Gate Shop is on the move within the Moorabool Shire, according to submitted planning documents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest exhibition or performance. Send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.