The Elaine Farm Gate Shop is on the move within the Moorabool Shire, according to submitted planning documents.
A new shop is to be constructed 600 metres down the Midland Highway, on land that is currently used for farming and agricultural purposes - but has historically been used for commercial purposes.
The new work is expected to cost $100,000 and will include both the Farm Gate Shop and an Australia Post Office.
The planning application documents argue the addition of the post office helps keep retail business within Elaine.
"It facilitates the commercial and physical growth of Elaine, a small township earmarked for limited growth within the town boundary area," the planning document said.
The shop would promote local businesses by selling a variety of items.
"It also provides local employment opportunities in a township with few employment opportunities," according to the planning documents.
The inclusion of the post office means residents will not have to travel to use the postal service.
"Potentially taking their retail business with them."
In line with the council planning requirements, 11 car parks will be on site including one disabled park.
A traffic impact assessment was also included with the application.
Regional Roads Victoria is in charge of the Midland Highway in front of the property.
The current speed limit on the road is 80 kilometres per hour and approximately 2,950 vehicles travel per day each side of the road.
Typically 35 vehicles would visit the existing farm gate shop and it is expected that would increase to 45 with the addition of the post office.
A traffic assessment recommended a left and right turning lane be added to the highway so cars could move around traffic slowing down to enter the shop.
Nieve covers politics and councils including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest exhibition or performance. Send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
