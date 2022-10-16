Member of Ballarat's LGBTQIA+ community gathered together to support each other ahead of this year's AFLW Pride Round.
Bulldog Pride LGBTQIA+ support group president Amy Fabry-Jenkins said they were there to celebrate the pride round in Ballarat as well as an extra opportunity to celebrate pride in the community.
"It is a way of showing community solidarity and celebration of our identities and our survival in all sorts of challenging circumstances," she said.
Community members from SPEAK, Frolic Festival and Chillout Daylesford were all in attendance.
The march started at Selkirk Stadium and traveled down Norman Street towards MARS Stadium.
IN THE NEWS:
Fabry-Jenkins said it was a great way to celebrate the "history of queer women and non binary people who have built the AFLW for many years" before there was a national league.
Football is a large part of Victorian and Australian culture and Ms Fabry-Jenkins said it is important for everyone to feel safe and welcome.
"It can often be a really challenging and intimidating masculine space ... to feel that we can participate and be included in that, is an important part of participation in society in general," she said.
Chillout president Matt Clarke said it is important for community leaders to attend events like these to "show it is okay".
"There are vulnerable people in the community who might love to be a part of today, but are just not sure how they fit in and how it is going to be perceived," he said.
ChillOut is Australia's longest running regional queer festival.
"Even with that status and that sort of symbol in the queer community, it is not well known or really heard about in the community," Mr Clarke said.
A group of five friends from Ballarat were also present at the march.
Laura Collins said herself and her friends often like to support pride events in Ballarat and Melbourne.
"We are all part of it in some respect and we all live in Ballarat," she said.
Ms Collins said it was great to be around the the pride community after COVID-19 lockdowns.
The other members of Ms Collins group have only recently moved to Ballarat and the group are working on connecting with the pride community in person.
Jael Walker said going to these types of events helped her feel a "sense of community". "To me it is very much an act of defiance," Jael said.
"You are surviving in spite of the people that do not want you to, which I feel is very important.
"It is something I am very passionate about and of course it is better with friends."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest exhibition or performance. Send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest exhibition or performance. Send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.