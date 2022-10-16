The Courier

Pride March from Selkirk to MARS Stadium before the AFLW Pride Round

NW
By Nieve Walton
Updated October 16 2022 - 9:22am, first published 7:00am
Member of Ballarat's LGBTQIA+ community gathered together to support each other ahead of this year's AFLW Pride Round.

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest exhibition or performance. Send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

