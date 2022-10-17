The Courier

Ladder set for shake up | BHBR Tuesday Pennant Round 3 Preview

Edward Holland
Edward Holland
October 17 2022 - 2:00am
Sebastopol's Shayne Bottrell in his side's round two defeat to Central Wendouree. Picture by Adam Trafford

The Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant continues to enjoy an uninterrupted start to its Division One season, with round three action underway on Tuesday.

