Ladder set for shake up | BHBR Tuesday Pennant Round 3 Preview

The Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant continues to enjoy an uninterrupted start to its Division One season, with round three action underway on Tuesday.
Three teams boast an unbeaten start to the 2022-23 season while another three will be hoping to clinch their first win on Tuesday.
It leaves a tightly-contested battle in the middle of the ladder, with the standings every chance to look incredibly different come the end of round three.
Central Wendouree has enjoyed a perfect start to its Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant season, going undefeated through the opening two rounds.
Strong wins against Creswick and Sebastopol sees Central Wendouree sitting in second on the ladder, but a round three match-up against Midlands could provide Central Wendouree with its first real challenge in season 2022-23.
Midlands recorded its first win of the season against Victoria in round two, bouncing back from a round one defeat to reigning premiers City Oval.
The sixth-placed side won all three rinks in its dominant 77-42 triumph over Victoria and looks to have recaptured the form that saw it finish minor premiers last season.
The ladder-leading BMS hosts last-placed Creswick in round three, as BMS aims to add its third-consecutive win to begin its 2022-23 campaign.
It has been a different start to the season for Creswick, which has won just two rinks from its first two games to sit last on the ladder, two shots behind ninth-placed Sebastopol.
The two sides were scheduled to meet in the final round of last season before rain caused cancellations, with their sole meeting in 2021-22 a 55-shot draw in round nine.
Webbcona claimed its first win of the season in round two against Creswick, following a loss against Clunes in the opening round.
Sebastopol's season has started slowly, suffering back-to-back losses against Victoria and Central Wendouree in which it picked up a sole rink in both games.
Tuesday's match-up against Webbcona will provide Sebastopol with the opportunity to compare itself to Creswick, which could not get over the line against Webbcona in its round two 47-2 to 77-14 defeat.
A shock draw in round two against Buninyong saw City Oval miss out on the chance at a 2-0 win-loss record, but the reigning premiers still boast an unbeaten start to season 2022-23 ahead of Tuesday's clash with Victoria.
After a loss to runners-up Midlands in round two, Victoria's schedule does not get any easier as it prepares to go head-to-head with City Oval.
Victoria started the season with a win over ninth-placed Sebastopol, but might have to wait until its round four clash with Buninyong to gather a better understanding of just where it sits this season.
Buninyong bounced back from its zero-rink round one defeat to BMS in style, managing to steal a draw against reigning premiers City Oval in round two.
While the eighth-placed side would have certainly preferred a win, it picked up some handy points ahead of another interesting match-up against Clunes on Tuesday.
Clunes sits fourth with a 1-1 win-loss record, with a defeat to top-of-the-table BMS in round two and a strong win over Webbcona preluding its Clunes Bowling Club date with Buninyong.
