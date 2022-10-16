THE WESTERN Bulldogs rallied in the second half to move one step closer to their first AFLW finals appearance since their 2018 flag, defeating a dogged St Kilda at Mars Stadium on Sunday.
The 4.11 (35) to 3.2 (20) win meant the Dogs snapped a three-game losing streak, with former North Ballarat player Richelle Cranston and Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate Ella Friend featuring in Sunday's action.
An accidental Elisabeth Georgostathis goal from outside 50 took the margin to eight points halfway through the fourth quarter, giving her side some much-needed breathing room after they'd dominated play in the term, with the Dogs stretching the lead late to win by 15 points.
The run and carry from the Dogs in the second term threatened to open up the Saints far too often for coach Nick Dal Santo's liking, but the hosts struggled with conversion, booting six behinds to trail by one at half-time.
A late Nic Stevens goal after some Patrikios speed and magic kept the margin to a solitary behind at the final break, but the Bulldogs kicked away late.
Dea Berry - spending some time in the midfield - showed just how damaging the former top-10 pick can be, despite a few knocks to her shoulder, recording 14 disposals and two clearances, while Ellie Blackburn (24 and six tackles) led from the front, particularly in the final term.
A heavy collision in a marking contest early in the game between Edmonds and Alice Burke - with father Nathan in the opposition coaching box in his 400th AFL/W match as a player and coach - saw the smaller Burke lay motionless and heavily winded for some time, but she was able to recover and play out the remainder of the game.
The Bulldogs now sit eighth on the ladder, four points and 17 per cent ahead of Gold Coast , which lost to Melbourne, in ninth.
The Dogs are unlikely to make up much ground on seventh-place North Melbourne due to the 70 per cent gap between the two teams, but with games against West Coast and Carlton to come, they are well and truly in the box seat to grab what is arguably the final top eight spot on offer.
The Bulldogs' quest for finals will continue against West Coast at Mineral Resources Park, while St Kilda will host Port Adelaide at RSEA Park.
WESTERN BULLDOGS 1.1 1.7 2.9 4.11 (35)
ST KILDA 2.1 2.2 3.2 3.2 (20)
GOALS - Western Bulldogs: Bateman, Moody, Georgostathis, Coyne; St Kilda: Greiser, Patrikios, Stevens
BEST - Western Bulldogs: Blackburn, Edmonds, Fitzgerald, Berry, Brown; St Kilda: Jakobsson, Vesely, McDonald, Ott, A. Burke
