Western Bulldogs rise above Saints in Ballarat clash

Updated October 16 2022 - 7:04am, first published 6:30am
Former North Ballarat player Richelle Cranston of the Bulldogs. Picture by Adam Trafford

THE WESTERN Bulldogs rallied in the second half to move one step closer to their first AFLW finals appearance since their 2018 flag, defeating a dogged St Kilda at Mars Stadium on Sunday.

Local News

