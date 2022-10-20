An historic warehouse complex is becoming a Ballarat destination following the expansion of two "hidden gems".
The Green House and Wootten are located in the former Gun Cotton factory on Elizabeth Street, Delacombe.
After setting up in the warehouses before the COVID-19 pandemic, the two businesses have expanded to offer an experience for visitors and the owners are hopeful the facility will become a vibrant creative hub.
Bespoke shoe and handmade leather product business Wootten moved their workshop to the Delacombe site in September 2018 as part of their transition from Wootten's long-established Prahran store.
Owners Jess Cameron-Wootten and Krystina Menegazzo have expanded the store's showroom, which has more handmade Wootten products and local products, and visitors can watch the shoe making process.
Nearby, The Green House is an indoor plant nursery, cafe and courtyard with a soon-to-be-open bar. In October, the owners launched a new function and events space, Botanica Ballarat, located next to Wootten.
Mr Cameron-Wootten, one of few young cordwainers and leather craftsman practicing in Australia, said the warehouse precinct was emerging as a destination for people to visit.
"Ballarat is the city of craft so we are trying to support that," Mr Cameron-Wootten said. "There has been a local resurgence in demand for homemade products."
"The main offering here is supporting small family businesses and buying a quality product that is going to last a long time.
Mr Cameron-Wootten said the Delacombe store would save regional customers from traveling to Richmond's retail shop.
"With footwear, it has to fit. We have always been geographically limited with people having to be in one specific spot in Richmond on two days, so we get a lot of people trying to get into Melbourne from the regions. Hopefully this will benefit people from regional Victoria."
The Green House owners Di and Daniel Hannon started their business in the warehouse complex two years ago with the idea to open a function and events space around the corner.
The nursery cafe opened in May 2021, the courtyard bar is opening soon and the venue hosts workshops. The first wedding was held at the function space, Botanica Ballarat, two weeks ago.
Mrs Hannon said because the complex was located outside the Ballarat CBD, it was important it was a destination, offering a range of experiences at The Green House and Wootten.
"When people visit, they come for coffee and cake, catch up with friends and then have a wander around," Mrs Hannon said.
"A lot of people say you would have no idea you are in the middle of an industrial area. That's a big thing because it's like an oasis, you wouldn't expect it. It's like a hidden gem."
Mrs Hannon said the function and events space was unique.
"The fact you can have the ceremony at The Green House, then go around the corner for the reception. I don't think there is anywhere else like it in Ballarat. It has a warehouse feel," she said.
The two business owners say they are looking forward to more creative businesses to set up in the warehouse and develop a creative hub.
To showcase the businesses, an open day will be held at The Green House, Botanica Ballarat and Wootten on Saturday, October 22 from 3pm to 5pm.
All three businesses are located in warehouses at 20 Elizabeth Street, Delacombe.
