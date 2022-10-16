Ballarat police are investigating a series of break-ins and thefts from cars at the Mt Helen building that takes regional Victoria's triple-zero calls.
At least 15 vehicles were broken into between 2am and 7.30am Sunday morning at the Ballarat Technology Park.
Ballarat officers said the offenders were unknown and various small personal items were taken from the cars.
Police are in the process of examining CCTV from around the scene.
It comes as calltakers would have been busy dealing with Victoria's flooding emergency, which has already seen 9000 people apply for emergency payments, 120 schools closed and 100 early learning centres impacted.
In Shepparton alone, more than 7300 homes are expected to be affected and 2500 inundated by water.
The State Emergency Service alone has dealt with 146 flood rescues in 24 hours - mostly in the Goulburn Valley.
Anyone with information should call Crimestopers on 1800 333 000.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
