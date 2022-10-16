The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Cars belonging to emergency call-takers broken into at Ballarat Technology Park

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 16 2022 - 9:29pm, first published 8:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thieves targeted cars outside the ESTA building in Mount Helen. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

Ballarat police are investigating a series of break-ins and thefts from cars at the Mt Helen building that takes regional Victoria's triple-zero calls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.