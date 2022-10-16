Enjoy the sun while you can, there's another soaking predicted

Ballarat is enjoying the sun on a beautiful Monday but the good news may be short lived.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting at least four more wet days with the potential for up to 55mm falling from Thursday and into the weekend.
The rainfall is not expected to come in one massive dump as it did last week but potentially more consistently starting with up to 10mm on Thursday and possible thunderstorms.
However these totals will be falling on sodden catchments and capacity storages, meaning it will predominately be runoff, further exacerbating the massive flood events that have inundated the north of the state.
The fall out of last week's deluge in the Ballarat region as been less than other parts of the state but has still left businesses and homes flooded, particularly in the downstream town of Skipton.
More rain is expected on Friday and across the weekend with Sunday expected to be the wettest day with a bureau prediction of between 4 and 20mm.
The slight reprieve for the moment is the weather will remain fine as the clean up continues, peaking with a sunny day on Wednesday and a temperature reaching 22C.
The totals are not large but they may still have an impact on an already deluged Victoria and in particular a grim outlook for broadacre farmers in the north of the state where crop paddocks may remain underwater for weeks.
