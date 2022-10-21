Prepare for anoter wet week with more rain on the way

Another 34-79 millimetres of rain could fall in the Ballarat area over the next week, as more storms cross Victoria.
Updated forecasts by the The Bureau of Meteorology shows - after a few days of pleasant spring weather - rain and storms will fire up across the state on Friday, potentially bringing up to 25mm to Ballarat.
The rain will not stop until at least next Thursday, according to the most recent forecast.
It comes after more than 85mm of rain fell in the region last week, impacting the country town of Skipton for the third time in a decade.
The incoming rain, although spread out across several days, will likely have an imact on already sodden catchments in the region.
However, areas in the state's north, including towns such Echuca, Rochester and Shepparton are facing even more danger, with more flooding also expected.
The coming rain will also cause more problems for northern Victoria, which is is still recovering from, or preparing for more major flooding, with several warnings in place.
