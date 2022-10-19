Ballarat and Victoria is in for more rain and storms later this week, adding onto our region's already-full catchments and waterways.
The Bureau of Meteorology said rain and widespread storms will move across Victoria, NSW, eastern Queensland and far eastern parts of South Australia bringing potentially severe thunderstorms to northern areas of Victoria.
Ballarat could see between up to 60mm of rain fall between Friday and Tuesday, with some rainfall totals higher in other areas of the state.
The rainfall is not expected to come in one massive dump as it did last week, but potentially more consistently starting with up to 15mm on Friday and possible thunderstorms.
Saturday and Sunday could see as much as five millimetres fall, while Monday and Tuesday may be the worst, bringing 10 to 20 mm.
Up to four millimetres could fall on Tuesday.
However these totals will be falling on sodden catchments and capacity storages, meaning it will predominately be runoff, further exacerbating the massive flood events that have inundated the north of the state.
The fall out of last week's deluge in the Ballarat region as been less than other parts of the state but has still left businesses and homes flooded, particularly in the downstream town of Skipton.
The slight reprieve for the moment is the weather will remain fine as the clean up continues, peaking with a sunny day on Wednesday and a temperature reaching 21C.
