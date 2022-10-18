The Courier
Home/Video
Updated
Watch

Wet weekend troubles Ballarat's already sodden catchments

Updated October 18 2022 - 6:38am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat and Victoria is in for more rain and storms later this week, adding onto our region's already-full catchments and waterways.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.