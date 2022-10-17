Two-time Hepburn premiership player Finn Anscombe is returning to the Burras as an assistant coach.
The tall key position player is backFinn Anscombe after one season with Newcomb in the Bellarine Football League, where he was also an assistant coach.
Anscombe has played most of his football with Hepburn, making his CHFL senior debut in 2012 while still and being a premiership player in 2013 and 2017.
He joins Rick Ferraro as an assistant to playing coach Mitch Banner.
Banner said Annscombe added to the growing stocks of tall key position players.
"There's no question that we lacked in that area last season. We've worked on improving this and what we've been able to bring in will give us more options and greater flexibility goal-to-goal."
Banner said it was also pleasing that the club had been able to attract back players, who had the bonus of carrying just one point under the player points system - a valuable asset in building a side.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.