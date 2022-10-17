The Courier

Omeara, Denouden to lead Grasshoppers in CHNL

October 17 2022 - 8:00am
Kare Omeara - taking on a joint coaching role at Rokewood-Corindhap next season.

Central Highlands Netball League dual best and fairest Kate Omeara will join forces with teammate Libby Denouden to coach Rokewood-Corindhap's A grade team next season.

