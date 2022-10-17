Central Highlands Netball League dual best and fairest Kate Omeara will join forces with teammate Libby Denouden to coach Rokewood-Corindhap's A grade team next season.
They take over from Kerry Lightfoot, who led the Grasshoppers to a preliminary final this year.
The experienced Lightfoot had been head coach since 2020.
Omeara and Denouden step up after having leading on-court roles.
The Warrnambool-based Omeara has made a huge impact in two years with the Grasshoppers - winning the CHNL best and fairest in each season.
Rokewood-Corindhap Football Netball Club president Addy Walton, in announcing the dual appointment, said the club was proud to have the high calibre and talented duo in place for next season.
He said making the appointment of two existing players who were fully engaged in the club culture was extremely pleasing.
"Both Libby and Kate have fully embraced all our great club offers.
"They are passionate about the Hoppers, proud to wear the green and white and highly respected within the broader netball group and beyond.
This makes them perfectly poised to hit the ground running and commence our netball attack in season 2023," Walton said.
He said Denouden was a well-known and much respected netball identity within the Central Highlands region.
"Her knowledge and netball smarts make her incredibly well placed to have a huge impact on the playing group."
Rokewood-Corindhap finished fourth last season and ended its campaign with a loss to eventual runner-up Learmonth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.