Older people struggling with new technologies often feel isolated as more and more services and information sources can only be accessed online.
But it's not just the older generation on the wrong side of the digital divide.
Research has shown more than a quarter of Australians are classified as 'digitally excluded' because they do not have affordable access to devices or the digital skills they need, while 80 per cent of people aged 65 and older admit to finding it hard to keep up with technology and more than two in five people aged 18 to 34 also find it hard to keep up with changing technology.
And Australians of all ages are anxious about their online safety as more and more scams and data breaches proliferate across the internet leaving many people scared to be online.
"When you are learning something new there are things you are going to be afraid of ... but we can teach you to be safe online," Good Things Foundation chief executive Jess Wilson said.
"When you learn to drive a car you learn the skills that you need to be able to drive car, like how you move your foot and hand, but also things that are really important to keep you safe like looking out for people and putting your seatbelt on. It's the same with being online - we support people to learn the tips and tricks to be able to keep as safe as possible."
A series of events across Ballarat and across Australia during Get Online Week aim to help break down some of the barriers to allow people of all ages to get online with confidence.
"During Get Online Week we encourage people and community organisations to do something fun online. It's not all about being scared and scams, it's about doing something you already love to do but enhancing that skill and learning more online," Ms Wilson said.
She said linking learning online skills with a person's interests, like gardening or connecting with family and friends, was a good way to help build confidence.
"We want to make sure people have the skill and confidence to do the things that are really important to them," Ms Wilson said. "It's about enhancing life, not just about the technology."
Workshops will be held at libraries, community centres, neighbourhood houses, aged care homes and other venues this week to help people improve their online skills and safety.
"If you want to know what's going on in the local community, all that information comes through online. And as things comes through on social media we want to make sure people have the right information," Ms Wilson said.
"With access to essential services it's almost impossible for people to not be a little bit online and we don't want people to miss out or be left behind in this world."
Get Online Week workshops will take place at Haddon Community Learning Centre, at neighbourhood houses in Ballarat West, Wendouree, Ballarat North and Ballarat, and Ballarat library outreach at Lucas, Eureka, Buninyong and Delacombe. To find an event visit aus.getonlineweek.com or call 1300 795 897.
