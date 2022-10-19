Ballarat uni's focus on heritage

if you have a passion for the history and heritage of Ballarat and the wider region and would like to meet people with the expertise to help you learn about and preserve that heritage, Federation University can assist.
The Institute of Education, Art and Community (IEAC) at the university is forming a new advisory group called Heritage, Engagement and Preservation Partnerships. Consisting of representatives from local organisations and interest groups with expertise in history and heritage, it will be led by Professor Keir Reeves, Professor Jenene Burke, Dr David Waldron and Dr Selena Prior.
Professor Reeves says there are so many layers of history to the region, and to Ballarat in particular, that need discussion, including the incorporation of Indigenous viewpoints, retaining post-Victorian heritage, and conversations around how communities can organise to protect heritage and resist development.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He says a great example was the organised effort to save Victory House in Canadian.
"We would love to speak to the people who fought for that," Dr Reeves says.
"One of the strengths of Ballarat is its mining and gold rush history, its Indigenous history; and then there's a more specific discussion about what kind of what constitutes good heritage policy and practice," Dr Reeves says.
"That fades into discussions about what to keep, and how to conserve. We've cast a very wide net; we want everybody from anchor organisations, not just in Ballarat and the western Victorian region, but throughout regional Victoria, through to people who have a personal interest or come from smaller, more community-minded organisations."
Dr David Waldron is another co-founder of the group. He says the members are keen to explore and offer potential short courses and 'micro-credentials' to address the needs of regional history and heritage communities, and to build networks offering opportunities for engagement with Federation University's new co-operative learning model. Those groups could consist of historical societies, heritage organisations, industry, education and local government, Dr Waldron says.
"I've been pushing for a long time to develop vocational angles in history education," he says.
"One of the things I was able to get success with was to push for micro-credential courses that could feed into the broader (Bachelor of Arts degree) but also could be delivered out to community organisations, in particular genealogy, which could be taught at the Eureka Centre with the Public Records Office outlet there.
"It would look at developing grant applications, managing heritage proposals and events, looking at writing your family history, and looking at how to preserve and care for historical objects, preserving your family heirlooms and historic documents, for example. The idea is this could be taught on a small scale for a few hours, a condensed version that could be spread out into a more detailed course, akin to a university course."
Dr Waldron says the new group will also have the ability to make suggestions for the proposed World Heritage listing for the Victorian Goldfields.
"A number of people are already heavily involved - Derek Reid from Maldon, Professor Reeves - in the UNESCO Goldfields World Heritage listing. And we will, of course, be able to pool our resources, pool our skills, pool our expertise across all these organisations to support that bid," he says.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.