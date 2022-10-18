Daylesford has secured three key signatures as it looks to build on last season in the Central Highlands Netball League A grade competition.
The reappointment of head coach Carly Post for a second season and the signing of VNL and ANL experienced player Peta Fay headline developments for the Bulldogs.
Fay joins Daylesford from Yarra Glen in the Outer East, where she was a playing coach and named in the last season's OEFN team of the year.
She arrives with a fine VNL record with City West Falcons, where she played in four championship division premierships between from 2006 and 2016, as well as being a league most valuable player and two-time club best and fairest.
"I'm a big believer in good people first, good athletes second and this epitomises Peta," Post said.
"Never in my wildest dreams did I think a player of her calibre would be interested in coming to us, but I've sold her a vision of a great country club and great people who deserve success, and she has really bought into that."
Fay has spent a lot of time as a defender, but did play as a goal shooter this year.
Post said to have that kind of depth and versatility really excited her.
She said with a season at Victoria Park behind her she was getting a feel for the CHNL and believed she knew what was required to be successful and has set about delivering sustained success.
"The foundations here are really, really good. We have some wonderful young players who have been at the club their entire lives.
"Their work ethic and drive is unquestionable. With a couple of key players and some more experience we are going to be really competitive," Post said.
Daylesford has also secured Australian men's netball player Riley Richardson as a specialist coach.
Richardson is an assistant at VNL club Geelong Cougars and this year coached Geelong Amateurs to the Bellarine Football Netball League A grade premiership.
