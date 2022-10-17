A new year 7 centre could be on the cards for Woodmans Hill Secondary College, depending on the upcoming election result.
Michaela Settle, Labor candidate for Eureka has pledged $8.59 million to the school to build a new year 7 centre and upgrade the existing VCE centre, if the Labor party can form government after the November 26 vote.
Principal Stephan Fields said the new centre would help transition students from primary to high school.
"We do not want to lose the connection with parents," Mr Fields said.
The new year 7 building would be built on the corner of the school grounds near the Victoria Street and Fussell street intersection.
This part of the school is currently out of bounds for students.
Mr Fields said the position of the new building would mean students had good connections to high traffic school areas like the canteen, will be close to wellbeing services and also near the carpark to help facilitate student, parents and teacher relationships.
"You lose that as soon as your kids go to the high school and you never get it back," he said.
Mr Fields said he wants to keep building community connection to the school and create positive learning experiences.
"It does not have to be the way it has always been," he said.
Mr Field's son is one of the students who will be starting year 7 next year, who is feeling a little nervous.
"When we talk to the students and when we go around to our feeder schools, they feel the same," he said.
"We know that these students have missed out on two years of development, we know that they feel anxious."
While the secondary school is not one of Ballarat's biggest, it is gearing up for growth.
Mr Fields said the school was originally built for about 320 students and while estimates currently say the school should reach 650 students by 2030, he expects to reach that goal sooner.
For the last four years the year 7 intake has been around 100 students, and Mr Fields is expecting a similar number in 2023.
But development in Brown Hill could impact the school's growth as well as towns outside of Ballarat.
The school takes students from as far as Ballan including small towns like Gordon where the census shows large population growth.
The promised money will also be used to make upgrades to the VCE centre.
"This is going to have a profound impact on the whole of our community," Mr Fields said.
"We are making sure our students [have] the most equitable opportunities they can, they have the best education and the best opportunities in terms of joining the workforce or going into tertiary education."
Ms Settle and Mr Fields have been discussing options for new buildings for the best part of a year.
"[We have talked] about the importance of being able to offer a space to allow those young students to transition and transition smoothly," she said.
After the election, Ms Settle said she would start discussions as soon as possible to get the ball rolling on this project.
"I suspect [Mr Fields] is going to be pushing pretty hard for us to get straight on with it," she said.
Nieve covers politics and councils including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest exhibition or performance. Send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
