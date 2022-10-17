The Courier
Vic Election

Promise for Woodmans Hill Secondary College year 7 centre

By Nieve Walton
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:23am, first published 3:30am
Students Lily and Henry with Principal Stephan Fields and Michaela Settle MP standing where the new year 7 centre will be. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A new year 7 centre could be on the cards for Woodmans Hill Secondary College, depending on the upcoming election result.

