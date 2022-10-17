Hundreds of Ballarat teens will mark a major life milestone this week with their final days of classes at secondary school.
While Loreto College girls had their final classes on Monday, most Ballarat schools farewell their students from the classroom on Wednesday or Thursday with celebrations including dress up days, breakfasts, final assemblies and dinners.
But the final class marks the start of a week or more of revision before the final exam period begins with the compulsory English exam on Wednesday October 26.
Loreto students marked their final bell with a rousing War Cry to wrap up their years of schooling.
"As our year 12s finish their final year of schooling we know we have much to celebrate. Their senior years have seen the significant challenges of COVID and substantial time learning from home, but now they are able to celebrate all that is good about school and that is, being together," said Loreto College deputy principal Chris Shaw.
While classes have finished, most students will return to school for revision and study, able to access teachers and other supports as they head toward final exams.
The current crop of year 12 students spent much of year 10 and 11 learning remotely at home during COVID lockdowns but even though there were fewer disruptions this year, it was still far from smooth sailing.
"The kids have been at school but I think this has been a more difficult year in lots of ways; they still had to navigate periods of isolation, wear masks, not wearing masks, illness, all those different things plus a lot of those stresses from the pandemic are still present and for some of them being able to study effectively during periods of lockdown was really difficult," said Phoenix P-12 Community College principal Karen Snibson.
Phoenix year 12 students have classes until Thursday but Ms Snibson said the goal was to "keep them here as long as we can".
Phoenix held its valedictory dinner and other activities before the holidays so students could optimise their time heading toward exams.
"They've done lots and lots of practice exams and we've had external examiners marking those and providing feedback, they they've been doing more study sessions," Ms Snibson said.
The school's study centre will be open and students will be encouraged to spend time at school accessing teachers, tutors, and mentors as they study for their exams over the coming weeks.
"We run a range of activities to support them with their study habits - all those things they need for study time, emphasising the need for healthy eating, healthy sleep and a healthy balance to get to the exams with the best level of preparation.
"What we have been working toward doing is equipping them with the skills to acknowledge and deal with stress rather than become overwhelmed with it. We want them to have good strategies in place and know how to seek help should they need to."
VCE exams end on November 16 with students receiving their results on December 12.
