A magistrate has issued a stern warning to a Warrenheip man after he fronted court for possessing a gel blaster toy firearm.
The 19-year-old appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with the possess of an imitation firearm, after an incident in December 2021.
The court was told at 1am on December 18, 2021, police were called to the carpark of Big W and Dan Murhpys on Curtis Street, to reports of a young person carrying a gun.
Police arrived to find multiple parked cars, and spoke to two men who were in possession of gel blaster guns.
A gel blaster, which can often take the appearance of a real gun, is considered a firearm in Victoria - and as such, it is illegal to possess or use a gel blaster unless you hold a valid firearms licence.
The man told police he was not aware the gel blaster was considered an imitation firearm, and had bought the toy online.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said despite the gel blaster having orange highlights to differentiate it from a real gun, it could still easily be mistaken.
"It is 1am in the morning, it is dark. You are in the shopping centre car park and people have called the police saying there were people with guns," Mr Stratmann said.
"The police, when they hear guns are being used, they attend and they see something like that in the distance they may approach with their hand on their weapon.
"You could have been shot, you could have been tazered."
The man was handed a good behaviour bond until January 16, 2023 with conviction.
