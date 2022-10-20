A Ballarat woman has been placed on a community corrections order after a series of thefts in 2019.
Holly Lillis-Lane, 23, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to 10 charges including the theft of a motor vehicle and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
The first incident was at 9.30am on July 9, 2019, at a camp ground near the Waterloo Track in Beaufort.
Lillis-Lane was at the camp ground with another man and asked if he would be able to give her a lift home.
The court was told after the man "left into the bush", Lillis-Lane got into his car, a Holden Commodore wagon, and took off using the keys left in the car's ignition.
The following day, the same car was seen at 5.26pm at a service station in Lucas.
Lillis-Lane was seen leaving the passenger side of the car, filling it with petrol and leaving without paying.
In another incident, at 8am on September 7, 2019, Lillis-Lane and a co-accused attended a Ballarat residence and stole a phone, driver's licence and credit card from an Isuzu truck.
At 8.26am Lillis-Lane was seen at the Shell service station on Doveton Street, where she purchased a pack of cigarettes with the stolen card.
IN OTHER NEWS:
At 8.32am, Lillis-Lane attended the Liberty service station on Norman Street in Wendouree, where she attempted to pay for petrol using the card, which declined.
Lillis-Lane attended the Ballarat Police Station on June 21, 2020, where she was arrested and interviewed for the offending.
On April 21, 2021, police observed a stolen Holden Statesman at a Ballarat North property, which was in the possession of Lillis-Lane.
She later told police that she had bought the car from a seller on Facebook for $1500, and assumed its cheap price was due to the car not being registered for a length of time.
Police searched the car and found three pocket knives.
When interviewed about the 2019 incident, Lillis-Lane told police that she was "off the rails" during that time and did not remember specific details of the offending.
Her defence counsel told the court she had since been clean of drug use, and genuinely did not know the car she had purchased was stolen.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann gave Lillis-Lane a six months community corrections order, with a minimum of 50 hours' community work.
