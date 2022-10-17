Floods have caused an unusual problem for Ballarat's beloved Golden City paddle steamer.
It's high - but not so dry.
The level of Lake Wendouree has risen so much in the last week that it's now trapped inside a shed, with rafters and ceiling beams threatening to puncture its canvas canopy.
"We can't get it out of the shed," Senior deckhand Brian Rickard said.
"We physically can't move it.
"It's a strange feeling. You normally walk onto the boat and it rocks a bit - but at the moment it's wedged up the roof so hard that you have to step right up to the boat - and it isn't moving at all."
There is now a 35cm lip where once you could smoothly push a wheelchair or pram from the deck to the boat.
"The City of Ballarat has told us the water level is 15cm above normal, but as you can see from the boat, I think it's a lot more," Mr Rickard said.
"The water is slowly draining out of the lake, but it could take days or weeks to get to a level where we can get the boat out of the building."
And the unsinkable Golden City cannot be shimmied out with a few extra souls at the stern.
"We did a survey for marine authorities a few years ago and we put ten 44-gallon drums full of water at the front of the boat - and after doing that it only dropped by 1cm," captain Bob Wuestewald said.
"It was a beautiful day last Sunday and we just couldn't get the boat out of the building.
"Sunday afternoons are our peak charter times.
"Our group pays $4000 a year to the City of Ballarat for water use - and if we don't run this boat, we don't earn anything to pay that off."
Mr Rickard said COVID had hit the Golden City Paddle Steamer and Museum Society hard - as they were still forced to come up with money for insurance.
The water use fees were deferred, but the group is now expected to make up for that debt.
So what is the answer?
Mr Rickard said emptying the lake faster would help for now - but ultimately, he wanted the roof raised at least another 50cm to accommodate future high water levels.
"I'm really concerned that this is like squeezing something in a vice," he said.
"The beams for the canopy will give way eventually - and so will the roof of the building.
"The main worry is that it's going to cause structural damage.
"If the lake goes up any further it'll be disastrous."
The paddle steamer crew are hoping to be back in action before Springfest - as well as a string of upcoming Christmas events and parties.
The Golden City can fit up to 40 people and adult tickets are $15 when it is operating.
Central Highlands Water said Lake Wendouree was an asset managed by the City of Ballarat.
The Council alleged the water level reached 22.5cm above normal at its highest at the weekend.
"The levels at Lake Wendouree have been dropping since Sunday morning and are currently still 19.5cm above full levels," Infrastructure and Environment director Bridget Wetherall said.
"There's an overflow system that drains into the nearby Gnarr Creek before the Yarrowee River.
"We're working with affected Lake Wendouree users to assist them with issues relating to the water levels."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
