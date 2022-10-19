A Wendouree woman was handed a fine after facing court on drug and weapon charges.
Chloe Stone, 22, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday, pleading guilty to four charges of possessing a drug of dependence and possessing a prohibited weapon.
The court was told at 11.20pm on May 1, 2021, Stone was spotted by police on Howitt Street, Wendouree, in the passenger seat of a car leaving the Blue Bell Hotel carpark.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police ran an inquiry into the car's number plate and found it had been cancelled, and the number plate had previously belonged to another type of car altogether.
After doing a u-turn the police officers found both Stone and the driver of the vehicle to have left the car with its headlights still on.
Police stopped the man, and then Stone shortly after, for questioning.
During a search of the car police found two ziplock bags containing xanax, meth and valium, as well as an extendable baton, in the centre console.
Both were arrested and taken to the Ballarat Police Station.
Stone appeared before Magistrate Mark Stratmann and chose to represent herself in court.
She was given a $500 fine with conviction.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.