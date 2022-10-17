Skipton isn't waiting for the pub to open to let the community spirit flow.
It's more-or-less made one of its own.
The Skipton Football Netball Club is sweating on Federal Building Better Regions funding application to build a $6-million-plus football clubrooms, social rooms, changerooms, sealed carpark and general go-to place in times of disaster.
"The footy clubrooms have been used for community meetings three or four times over the last few days," Skipton Football Club President Andrew Bodman said.
"It's been a relief centre - and some people have slept there. Police and other emergency services have been using it.
"It's been good.
"It was used in preparation for the floods - and it was also used in the aftermath."
On top of that, the clubrooms have been serving as a de facto pub - with a liquor licence, occasional bands and a hot meal served every second Friday night.
And you don't even have to like football.
"What we do is all about community - and the lines get blurred in a small community," Mr Bodman said.
"We're all in this together and hey, without this, there is nowhere else to go.
"If we want a town like Skipton to survive we want to have the facilities that make it easy to live there.
"It means we make the community more attractive for everybody."
He said an op shop and cafe flooded on Friday were stripped bare beforehand and their contents placed in a local hall.
It could take weeks before the timber and carpet in the shops dries out completely.
By a quirk of Local Government legislation, Skipton is in the Corangamite Shire - which includes the Twelve Apostles about an hour-and-half away.
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said she was absolutely "blown away" by the response of the community and emergency services.
"Everyone helped to put the sandbags out - and everyone helped to put them away," she said.
"I drove over the Mount Emu Creek bridge today (Monday) and you would almost not even know that there had been a waist-height flood in the main street on Friday.
"We've moved into the recovery phase now.
"The IGA supermarket has opened up. In fact it was operating again by Saturday afternoon."
She said accurate river height gauges upstream at Guthries Bridge had made a massive difference, giving Skipton four-hour warning of a major flood.
"We were really fearful of what would happen to the old pub," she said.
"It was badly damaged in the 2011 floods - which were worse - and it is slowly being done up. I know they've just put in some beautiful redgum floors. I think they'll be ok, but the pub is a long way from reopening."
She said the footy club's expansion - once approved - would give Skipton a meaningful community centre in times of trouble.
"All the funds are on hold at the moment, although (Ripon Liberal MP) Louise Staley has promised $1.9 million from the State Government," Cr Gstrein said.
"(Upper House Labor MP) Jaala Pulford and (Ripon Labor candidate) Martha Haylett were also in Skipton today and we had talks about what the town needs.
The community has raised $300,000 - an amount matched by Corangamite Shire - but they are calling for federal Regional Development Minister Catherine King to pitch in.
"Another thing is that the football clubrooms at the moment don't have strong WiFi," Cr Gstrein said.
"I'm really not sure where you get WiFi access at all in Skipton."
With more rain on the way later this week, she admitted some people were reluctant to fully unpack.
"I know the museum and the courthouse are leaving everything up high and on tables," she said.
"I'm hoping this time it's lighter rain - and at least spread over a few days."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
